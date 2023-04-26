LEWIS COUNTY, N..Y (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed more injuries following several UTV and ATV accidents last weekend.

On April 22, around 1 p.m., a UTV accident was investigated on Centerville Road in the Town of Martinsburg, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 40-year-old Wasyl P. Hrim, of Boonville, was operating his 2021 Yamaha Wolverine side-by-side northbound on Centerville Road when he failed to negotiate a mud pit, which caused his UTV to roll onto its passenger side.

The UTV landed on top of the passenger’s leg. The passenger, 33-year-old Elise M. Wieczerzak of Boonville, was taken to Lewis County General Hospital for treatment.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Later that afternoon, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated another UTV accident that occurred near Carpenter Road in the Town of Turin.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 57-year-old James W. Bohen, of Pulaski, was operating his 2022 CANAM Commander side-by-side in an open field across from Timberview Resort when he failed to negotiate a turn, causing Bohen and his passenger, 53-year-old Kimberly Bohen, also of Pulaski, to roll onto the passenger side.

The Sheriff’s Office was advised that Kimberly Bohen was unconscious prior to arrival. Officials say Kimberly Bohen was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where she was treated and released, but James Bohen refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Turn Fire Department, Turin Ambulance, Martinsburg Fire Department and Constableville Ambulance.

As of April 26, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office had confirmed one death, one serious injury and seven additional injuries that required emergency services, all stemming from ATV and UTV activity on Saturday, April 22, 2023.