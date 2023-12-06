GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 29-year-old prison inmate was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a 2022 slashing of a corrections officer at Gouverneur Correctional Facility. The sentencing occurred on Tuesday, December 5.

According to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the attack happened on April 22, 2022 during the transport of the inmate from Gouverneur.

The attack resulted in one officer being slashed across the face with a make-shift weapon and four other officers injured subduing the inmate, Devon Madison.

The officer need nine sutures to close the wound to his face after the incident. Madison was convicted of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of second degree assault, first degree promoting prison contraband and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.