CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two inmates have been charged following a fight at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in April.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30 a fight broke out at the Facility between 25-year-old Devin J. Johnson and 20-year-old Nathaniel L. Torres, both of who were inmates in the County.

As a result, Johnson was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a D-Felony, and was arraigned in Canton Town Court.

Torres was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation and was issued an appearance ticket.

Johnson was remanded back to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility and Torress is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.

Both individuals were charged on May 15, 2022.