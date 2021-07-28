Inmates charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Inmates in St. Lawrence County have been charged for attempting to bring drugs into the County’s Correctional Facility earlier this month.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested of both Schuyler Mitchell, 23, and David Clark Jr., 49, who are inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. Both Mitchell and Clark were charged following an investigation of a drug offense that occurred at the facility on July 12, 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both parties attempted to have dangerous contraband brought into the jail while incarcerated. They were charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, an A-Misdemeanor.

Both parties are set to appear at Canton Town Court at a later date. Their charges were announced on July 27, 2021.