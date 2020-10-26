Inpatient visitations and ER support persons suspended at Samaritan Medical Center due to COVID-19 case uptick

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has announced changes to in person visitations following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Samaritan Medical Center announced on October 26 the suspension of all inpatient visitation and Emergency Department support persons. According to SMC, this is out of an abundance of caution following an increase of COVID-19 positive cases.

SMC stated that this pause is to “minimize additional people in the hospital to keep patients and staff safe. We are attempting to notify inpatient families at this time.”

However, SMC stated that these changes due not impact end-of-life patients, those under the age of 18, nursery ad neonatal intensive care unit patients, obstetrics and maternity patients or those that require a support person.

The Center stated that they will continue to evaluate local data and determine when these opportunities can continue.

