Internet hoax circulating regarding false information of positive COVID-19 case in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 11, the Jefferson County Public Health Service was notified that an internet alert was circulating regarding a false statewide alert confirming the county’s first positive case of coronavirus.

The alert reads, “STATEWIDE ALERT – Jefferson County New York has just confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Samaritan Medical Center.” A link was also posted, asking readers to “Please visit this link for more information about how to keep yourself safe. Please contact local Health Center if you exhibit flu-like symptoms. Click on link for more details.”

The Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed in a release that the alert is a hoax.

A first specimen submitted to Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany on March 6 for a patient that met criteria for testing, tested negative for COVID-19. The Jefferson County Public Health Service ended monitoring of the patient on March 8.

A second specimen for a patient that met criteria for COVID-19 testing was submitted to Wadsworth Laboratory on March 10. The patient is now in precautionary quarantine, pending test results, in which case quarantine will end, or continue if positive.

As of the morning of March 11, no individuals have been diagnosed with Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

To date, there are 173 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in Westchester County.

Local health departments are actively monitoring suspected and positive cases throughout New York State and it is anticipated that the numbers of people requiring testing and monitoring will continue and grow.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:

Obtain vaccination for flu (everyone six months of age and older). Risk for contracting flu is high. While there is currently no vaccine for Novel Coronavirus, understand that risk for contracting Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19 is low.

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



