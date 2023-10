WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another construction project is set for early Thursday, October 5.

The intersection of Seward Street and Starbuck Avenue will be closed off as workers will be digging a test hole.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the work. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and follow detour signs around the construction zone.

As always, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work

zones.