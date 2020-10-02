Investigation concludes following the death of India Cummings, no criminal culpability determined

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The investigation detailing the death of India Cummings has officially been concluded.

The New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit announced the official conclusion of their investigation. The SIPU stated that no criminal culpability was determined for any individuals responsible for her care surrounding her time of death.

Additionally, the investigation included reviewing recording of 911 calls associated with Cummings’ original arrest, medical records, video footage, inspecting the ECHC facility, consulting with a full-time nurse and interviewing 50 civilian witnesses.

“The death of India Cummings was a terrible tragedy, and we mourn her loss alongside the loved ones and communities she leaves behind,” stated Attorney General James. “SIPU conducted an exhaustive review of all the evidence and did not find facts to support criminal charges. Our current grand jury secrecy laws mean we are unable to release the underlying evidence to Ms. Cummings’ family and the public. This is yet another example of the critical need for grand jury reform, so that we can be fully transparent with the public without violating the law.”

The OAG SIPU stated that the evidence supporting this decision will not be released due to the Unit obtaining it through grand jury subpoenas.

However, the Unit publicly restated the following background information:

On February 21, 2016, India Cummings died at Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, New York. She had been brought to the facility on February 17, 2016 from the Erie County Holding Center (ECHC), also in Buffalo, New York, where she had been incarcerated and experiencing declining health for the 16 days prior. At that time, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office characterized the cause of Ms. Cummings’ death as “undetermined.” She was 27 years old.

In June 2018, the New York State Commission of Correction issued a report concerning the care and treatment provided to Ms. Cummings by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office while she was an inmate at ECHC.[1] The report concluded that Ms. Cummings’ death was caused by a “massive pulmonary embolism resulting from acute renal failure, rhabdomyolysis, dehydration and fracture of the humerus,” stated that the medical and mental health care she received at the jail “was so grossly incompetent and inadequate as to shock the conscience,” and classified the death as a “homicide due to medical neglect.”

On October 16, 2018, the Commission of Correction issued a criminal referral to the OAG as authorized under Executive Law § 63(3).[2] This referral requested that the OAG “investigate the alleged commission of any indictable offense or offenses associated with” the death of India Cummings, and “prosecute any person, or persons, believed to have committed the same and any crime or offense arising out of such investigation, prosecution, or both.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.