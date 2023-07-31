LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation has begun following the solar farm fire in the town of Lyme.

The fire ignited in the afternoon hours on Thursday, July 27 at the Convergent solar farm on County Route 179.

Those who lived within a one-mile radius of the scene were ordered to shelter in place for several hours Thursday night due to toxic fume concerns. Although the order was eventually lifted the blaze continued for over three days.

Fire crews from across the county fought the flames until they were finally extinguished around 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30. By the time town offices opened on Monday, Lyme Supervisor Terry Countryman said conditions had improved significantly.

“We’re in a pretty good place right now with what’s going on up there,” Countryman shared. “We have all kinds of support from across the entire county.”

But now that the fire is out, a cause and origin investigation starts.

The company Convergent is working with local, state and federal agencies to understand how the fire started, if toxins from the solar equipment entered the air and how to prevent these incidents from happening.

“They’re monitoring everything that’s coming off from it,” Countryman said. “It is a new type of fire that we’re dealing with. What they find out there will result in legislation or new changes in policy to see how these things are done in the future.”

The day after the fire started Governor Kathy Hochul also convened an interagency safety working group to ensure the safety and security of energy storage systems across New York.

But because the farm is still in an emergency state, the investigation can’t start immediately.

“It’s still pretty hot out there,” Village of Chaumont Mayor James Morrow explained. “So it’s going to take a while before the investigators can really dig into it. It has to be below a certain temperature for 24 hours before they can get up close and take a closer look.”

However, it doesn’t take an investigation to see how this rocked local communities, such as Lyme and Chaumont.

As people sat in fear, the town and village canceled the annual Lyme Community Days.

“It couldn’t have happened at a worse weekend for the Village of Chaumont and the Town of Lyme,” Supervisor Countryman expressed. “With regards to it being our biggest weekend, so tons of non-profits that use this weekend to generate funds to keep going all ceased.”

So now officials are just hoping an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” Morrow added. “I’m glad everybody’s safe and we’ll see how it unfolds.”

Agencies that assisted on the scene of the fire included several Jefferson County fire departments, County Fire and Emergency Management, the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Fire Investigation Bureau, the State Police and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials said that units will remain on site throughout the cause and origin investigation.