iPhone users: How to be notified of possible COVID-19 exposures on your phone

(WWTI) — Calling all iPhone users, Apple has launched a new feature helping to alert its users of possible COVID-19 exposures in their area.

This is possible through location data and exposure notices reported to local and state health departments.

This is how you set up your iPhone to receive these notifications.

Step 1: Go to the settings app on your iPhone

(WWTI)

Step 2: Click notifications

Step 3: Scroll down and select “exposure notifications”

Step 4: You will be prompted with this screen, click continue

Step 5: Depending on where you live, you will be prompted with regional options to help share locations in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case.





Step 6: You will then be set up to receive COVID-19 notifications