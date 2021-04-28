‘It is important to remain vigilant:’ Jefferson County Public Health continuing to see spread of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local health officials are urging community members to remain vigilant as COVID-19 remains present in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a public service announcement on Wednesday, urging residents to screen for COVID-19. The PSA stated that JCPHS is continuing to see a spread of COVID-19 in the community, which has resulted in the quarantine of close contacts.

According to Public Health, recent contact tracing processes have found some symptomatic individuals continuing to go to work and socializing many days before getting a COVID-19 test.

Addressing this issue, Jefferson County Public Health leaders are urging all to screen themselves for COVID-19.

It is important to remain vigilant. Social distancing, masking and quarantine activities are proven

effective measures to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately isolate away from others. Also, employers should continue to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms and not allow them to work if they are symptomatic.

Additionally, JCPHS stated that many positive cases have also reported that they “assumed symptoms were caused by allergies,” resulting in them not isolating.

Jefferson County Public Health shared that COVID-19 and allergies share some symptoms such as cough, headache, sore throat and congestion. However, below are further symptoms to ultimately differentiate the two.

Allergies COVID-19 Itchy eyes Fever Nasal congestion Cough Post-nasal drip Chills/ Body aches Sneezing Loss of taste or smell

All local residents with new symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19 are urged to contact their doctor.