‘It Takes a Community to Feed a Community’ named theme for National Farm to School Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — October is National Farm to School Month, and the 2020 theme is centered around the importance of community.

National Farm to School Month is an annual campaign that recognizes the importance of community food systems, corresponding with this years theme: “It Takes a Community to Feed a Community.”

The campaign will focus on honoring the efforts of those who contribute to feeding children and communities. Including farmers, food distributors, nutrition professionals, educators and bus drivers. Additionally, the campaign will bring awareness to many who are underpaid or undervalued for their contributions.

The network stated that the Campaign will focus on “expressing appreciation and amplifying underrepresented voices in order to shift power to these essential workers and create a more just food system.”

Included in the campaign will feature “Food Champions,” which will honor local community members that feed children and families. Individuals will have the opportunity to nominate Community Food Champions online.

Additionally, the campaign will include a Movement Meeting on October 14, Farm to School resources, and a social media campaign.

According to the National Farm to School Network, the designated month was established in 2010 by Congress.

