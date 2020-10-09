Ithaca College student, Brockport native wins David Dobrik’s Tesla giveaway

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Laney Sodoma, currently a sophomore at Ithaca College, originally from Brockport, NY, will soon be driving in a luxury vehicle.

On October 5, Sodoma received exciting news that she was one of five winners to win the TikTok and YouTube Sensation David Dobrik’s Tesla giveaway.

The “David Dobrik Giveaway” challenged his fans and followers to check voter registration and if not prior, ultimately register to vote in the 2020 election. Being a DACA recipient, Dobrik is currently unable to vote.

According to HeadCount, the Giveaway promoted over 100,000 Americans to register to vote in 24 hours.

Participants were prompted with multiple ways to enter including texting a toll-free number, entering online, sharing an instagram post or mailing in a form.

Laney stated that this just reassured her that she will make an impact with her vote this November.

Watch the full interview with the David Dobrik Giveaway winner above.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds