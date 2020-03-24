It’s business as usual for Watertown Fire Department, with some extra precautions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s business as usual for the Watertown City Fire Department during the coronavirus epidemic. The department continues to respond to emergencies and calls as they were before the epidemic spread and people began to practice social distancing.

Watertown City Fire Department Captain Andrew Naklick said there are some extra precautions emergency responders are taking in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals who call 911, the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and any other emergency service will be screened now. Callers will be asked questions to determine if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Emergency responders will respond to all calls as usual, but with the knowledge of individuals having potential symptoms of the virus, they can take extra steps necessary to protect themselves and others.

Captain Naklick said the response time to calls is not being affected. In the event symptoms of COVID-19 are reported during the screening, responders will take extra precautions when arriving to the call, like wearing masks, goggles, gowns and other protective gear.

The Watertown City Fire Department has isolated platoons in an effort to maintain social distancing. The four platoons aren’t interacting with each other like they were previously. The doors of the fire stations are also locked now as an added precaution. Individuals who come directly to the fire station will need to ring the door bell.

Fire prevention activities and educational events have been put on hold for the near future.

The department is requesting that individuals who call for emergency services meet them outside when possible, so responders don’t have to enter their homes. When the situation is minor and the weather permits, it would help responders limit contact with people as much as possible.

Captain Naklick said individuals should not call 911 if they think they may have COVID-19. Individuals who are sick, have a true emergency or need help should call 911.

The Watertown City Fire Department is offering further information and resources on their Facebook page.

