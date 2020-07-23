Ives Hill Retirement Community staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ives Hill Retirement Community confirmed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23.

The facility publicly announced the information on their website and Heritage President and CEO Lisa Haglund released a statement.

“The steps we are implementing are directly tied to the recommendations and guidelines of the CDC, state, local, and federal regulations, and we will adjust these steps if those recommendations change, ” Haglund stated. “To date, we consider ourselves lucky to have limited our exposure as a result of the pro-active efforts of our staff working in conjunction with our COVID-19 task force.”

According to Haglund, all visitations to the lodge will be suspended until further notice.

