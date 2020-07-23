Ives Hill Retirement Community staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ives Hill Retirement Community confirmed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23.
The facility publicly announced the information on their website and Heritage President and CEO Lisa Haglund released a statement.
“The steps we are implementing are directly tied to the recommendations and guidelines of the CDC, state, local, and federal regulations, and we will adjust these steps if those recommendations change, ” Haglund stated. “To date, we consider ourselves lucky to have limited our exposure as a result of the pro-active efforts of our staff working in conjunction with our COVID-19 task force.”
According to Haglund, all visitations to the lodge will be suspended until further notice.
