POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Arts Council have announced the 2023 Ives Park Concert Series line-up, according to a press release.

All performances will take place on Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ives Park Gazebo in Potsdam with a movie screening by Cinema 10 immediately following the concert.

On Saturday, August 19, the Atkinsons will play an acoustic genre of Americana, bluegrass, and folk music. They compose many of the songs that they perform, which tell the stories of their lives in the northern mountains of the Adirondacks. The August 19, Cinema 10 movie will be a showing of “A Mighty Wind” rated PG-13.

On Saturday, August 26, Miss Angie’s Music/Angie Beeler takes the stage as a part of the North Country Arts Festival, with one hour of music for children and another hour for all ages. The North Country Children’s Museum will run a pop-up installation during the concert. The August 26, Cinema 10 movie will be a showing of “Labyrinth” rated PG.

On Saturday, September 2, Sunflo’er will headline the North Country Arts Festival and is a MathCore Punk band based in the North Country. The September 2, Cinema 10 movie will be a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” rated PG.

On Saturday, September 9, Ruby Blues will close out the Ives Park Concert Series by playing high-energy blues and rock from Allman Brothers to ZZ Top. The September 9, Cinema 10 movie will be a showing of “Back to the Future” rated PG.

SLC Arts Ives Park Concert Series Poster

The concerts are free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.