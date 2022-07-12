WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tickets are still on sale for the Gordon Lightfoot concert in Watertown on Saturday.

The concert will take place at the Watertown High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on July 16. On July 12, the Disabled Persons Action Organization announced that Jack Wildhorn will be the opening act for the concert.

According to the DPAO, Wildhorn is an acoustic singer and songwriter from Salem, New York. The organization explained that Wildhorn grew up sitting in studios as a kid listening to his parents make music, and now writes, sings, and produces his own music in studios across New York every day.

Wildhorn’s music is described as a mix of contemporary pop and Americana inspired by both modern and classic artists such as Don Henley, Rob Thomas, John Mayer, and Ed Sheeran. He debuted as an artist with his original song titled “Made For This” and his first single called “Fractured” came out in early 2018.

Those interested in attending the concert can buy general admission tickets at local Kinney Drugs Store Outlets.