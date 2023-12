POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The village of Potsdam has a new mayor.

Alexandra Jacobs Wilke was sworn in as mayor after a ceremony on Monday, December 4. She takes over for Ron Tischler, who served as mayor and a village trustee for nearly 35 years.

Tischler was given a plaque by Jacobs Wilke for his years of service to Potsdam.

Sharon Williams and Lynne Schulte also earned spots as new village board members.

Courtesy of Village of Potsdam Facebook page