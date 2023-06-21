CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Ogdensburg History Museum and Brown Bag Lunch feature James E. Reagen providing an overview of his book, Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers, according to a press release.

The Ogdensburg History Museum and St. Lawrence County Historical Association bring Reagen in to speak about his book on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. for the Ogdensburg History Museum and Thursday, July 13, at 12:00 p.m. for the Brown Bag Lunch.

A sampling of non-alcoholic period cocktails will be offered at both locations and autographed books will be available for purchase after Reagen’s presentation.

Location of both events:

Ogdensburg City Hall

206 Ford Street, Blevins building

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

3 E. Main St.

Canton NY, 13601

U.S. Congress ratified the 18th Amendment in January 1919, prohibiting the sale, manufacture, and consumption of alcohol. Reagen’s book chronicles the early days of Prohibition across St. Lawrence County.

Reagen was a long-time managing editor of the Ogdensburg Journal and Sunday Advance News; He authored two other regional histories — Warriors of La Présentation, a History of the French and Indian War in Northern New York and Fort Oswegatchie, A History of the Revolutionary War in Northern New York. Reagen also published a sword and sorcery novel Wizardry: The League of the Crimson Crescent.

The Ogdensburg History Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the archives hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.