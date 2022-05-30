KENNEDY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motor vehicle accident led to the arrest of a Jamestown man on Sunday.

Troopers responded to an accident on I-86 in Kennedy after a tire popped on a vehicle being driven by 47-year-old Patrick Patterson, causing him to lose control and strike a guardrail.

According to a release from New York State Police, Patterson exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests.

According to police, Patterson was in possession of methamphetamine and was driving without a valid license. A NYSP drug recognition expert determined he was under the influence of narcotics and a central nervous system stimulant.

Patterson was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree.

He was ticketed and released. Patterson was not injured in the accident.