(WWTI) – Today is the first day of 2024, its New Year’s Day.

January 1 stands as the first day of the year on the Gregorian calendar which started in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII. Before the Gregorian calendar, the Julian calendar was used and credited to the then-Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. Earlier still calendars used to be based on the phases of the Moon. With that being said, New Year’s Day is about bringing in the New Year full of Hope and promise that this year will be better than the last.

Today people are starting their New Year’s resolutions, some are letting go of grudges, some are working on self-improvement and some are just hoping for more good times with friends and family. Whatever today means to you and whatever the future may hold, pass along a good heart and good luck that everyone may have a wonderful 2024 filled with more laughter and joy than in the years gone by.

Gaiam has tips to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions:

Be Realistic: The surest way to fall short of your goal is to make your goal unattainable. Plan Ahead: If you wait until the last minute, it will be based on your mindset that particular day. Outline Your Plan: Decide how you will deal with the temptation to skip that exercise class or have that piece of cake. Make A “Pros” And “Cons” List: Keep your list with you and refer to it when you need help keeping your resolve. Talk About It: Tell friends and family members who will be there to support your resolve to change yourself for the better or improve your health. Reward Yourself: Celebrate your success by treating yourself to something you enjoy that doesn’t contradict your resolution. Track Your Progress: Short-term goals are easier to keep and each small accomplishment will help keep you motivated. Don’t Beat Yourself Up: Obsessing over the occasional slip won’t help you achieve your goal. Stick to It: Experts say it takes about 21 days for a new activity to become a habit and six months for it to become part of your personality. Keep Trying: If you have run out of steam when it comes to keeping your resolution by mid-February, don’t despair. Start over again.

Happy New Year’s Day!