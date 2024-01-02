(WWTI) – It’s the holiest of cheeses today is Swiss Cheese Day.

Swiss cheese was first manufactured in the 1300s in Switzerland, shocker right. The fact is that if someone wanted switch cheese before 1800s they’d have to go to Switzerland to a place called Emmental. After the 1800s; however, Swiss cheese officially made its way out of Switzerland. By the late 1800s, Swiss immigrants had moved to Wisconsin and brought the delicious cheese with them. Eventually, by the mid-1960s The Guggisberg Cheese Company created baby Swiss as a variety of American Swiss cheese.

Taste of Home has the recipe for Bacon-Chicken Crescent Ring:

Ingredients:

2 tubes –8 ounces each– refrigerated crescent rolls

1 can –10 ounces– chunk white chicken, drained and flaked

1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Italian salad dressing mix

Directions:

Grease a 14-in. pizza pan. Unroll crescent roll dough; separate into 16 triangles. Place wide end of 1 triangle 3 in. from edge of prepared pan with point overhanging edge of pan. Repeat with remaining triangles along outer edge of pan, overlapping the wide ends –dough will look like a sun when complete. Lightly press wide ends together. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon over wide ends of dough. Fold points of triangles over filling and tuck under wide ends –filling will be visible. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

Happy Swiss Cheese Day!