Jan. 26 is National Plan for Vacation Day: Celebrate with Water Safari

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tuesday marks National Plan for Vacation Day, and let’s be honest, who isn’t thinking about a vacation?

Celebrate the nationwide day with the Adirondack Vacation Destination, Water Safari Resort. National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year, at the start of the year.

Water Safari shared, “while much of the country continues to face rising case numbers and travel restrictions, National Plan for Vacation Day is a chance to do what is safe and productive: plan.”

Water Safari Director of Marketing Katie Wojdyla added, “by committing to planning on January 26, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to and Water Safari Resort has some great opportunities to help you plan your perfect getaway.”

The national day also coincides with the “Let’s Go There” initiative;” encouraging Americans to still plan, or book, future vacations, “or keep their travel flame alive.”

U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow commented on the initiative and National Plan for Vacation Day.

“It’s been a challenging year and I know we have all missed traveling and exploring our great country,” stated Dow. ” While many are not yet ready or able to take a vacation, we are encouraging Americans to pull out their calendars on January 26 and get a future trip on the books, even if that just meaning dreaming about your next getaway.”

Dow shared that over 63% of Americans have stated they are in “desperate” need for a vacation.

To combat this need and help support the “Let’s Go There” initiative and National Plan for Vacation Day, Water Safari Resort has announced limited time offers on Splash Cash and vacation customization.

For full offerings, visit the Water Safari Resort website.