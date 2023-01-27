The Trews will perform at the Clayton Opera House on January 28, 2023. (Clayton Opera House)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Trews will be performing at The Clayton Opera House on Saturday.

The band has shared stages with the Rolling Stones, Weezer, Bruce Springsteen, Rich Robinson and other trailblazing artists.

The band’s members include:

singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald,

guitarist John-Angus MacDonald,

bassist Jack Syperek,

drummer Chris Gormley, and

keyboardist Jeff Heisholt.

The Trews completed their most recent album, The Wanderer, at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz.

The band has toured extensively in America and Europe, headlining and supporting bands including The Counting Crows, Citizen Coup, The Zombies, Jackie Greene, Heartless Bastards, Rich Robinson of the Black Croes and Jess Malin.

The Trews’ performance at the Clayton Opera House on January 28 begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are available on the Clayton Opera House website and by calling the box office at 315-686-2200. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office until 5 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the show start on Saturday.

The event will be set up with standing room only in the performance hall with a bar. Balcony side and center seating is available for those who would like to sit.