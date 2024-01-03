(WWTI) – Time for an Epic Quest to drop a ring in a volcano in Mordor, today we celebrate JRR Tolkien Day.

Every “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” fan knows who JRR Tolkien is. For the rare few who are not familiar, JRR Tolkien is the writer of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. This renowned author is celebrated today because it’s his birthday, so you might want to raise a glass in honor of this great man.

“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

Tolkien writes about Grand battles, choices of morality and having the hero step forward and persevere. These fantasy novels are timeless and much beloved. For those of you who are fans of JRR Tolkien, you can join the Tolkien Society which was founded in 1969, which is dedicated to celebrating Tolkien.

“Pay heed to the tales of old wives. It may well be that they alone keep in memory what it was once needful for the wise to know.” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

While the films by Peter Jackson or stunningly beautiful the books are absolutely worth a read and can take you on an epic adventure in the Shire. You can find these books at most libraries as long as they are not already taken out.

“Don’t adventures ever have an end? I suppose not. Someone else always has to carry on the story.” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

Happy JRR Tolkien Day!