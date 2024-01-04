(WWTI) – It is the classic Italian dish today is National Spaghetti Day.

While pasta is old, the production of spaghetti doesn’t officially kick off until the 12th century in Sicily. After that, it wasn’t until 1870 when combining spaghetti with tomato juice was first printed by Italian chef Francesco Leonardi’s cookbook “L’Apicio moderno”.

Spaghetti is a relatively easy and delicious meal to make. It’s a staple in most households because it’s quick and easy. You can find spaghetti and most restaurants but the best way to have it is homemade.

Make your spaghetti completely from scratch with these recipes from All Recipes:

Basic Homemade Pasta:

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons water

Directions

Combine flour and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and add beaten egg. Mix well until a stiff dough forms, adding up to 2 tablespoons water if needed. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. Roll dough by hand or with a pasta machine to desired thickness, then cut into strips of desired width and length.

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes:

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

1 onion, chopped

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 pounds fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Gather all ingredients. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic powder; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, sugar, basil, parsley, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 hours. Serve hot and enjoy!

Italian Baked Meatballs:

Ingredients:

1 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs

¼ cup grated Romano cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ cup water

2 eggs, beaten

1 ½ pounds ground beef

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix breadcrumbs, Romano cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder together in a large bowl; stir in water and eggs. Add ground beef and mix until well combined. Form mixture into balls and place on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven cooked through and evenly browned, about 30 minutes.

Happy National Spaghetti Day!