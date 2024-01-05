(WWTI) – Rich creamy and perfect on the top of a pie today is National Whipped Cream Day.

The earliest recipes for whipped cream date back to Mid 1500s in Italy however it wasn’t officially called whipped cream till the late 1600s in England. Today you can buy whipped cream in a tub or a can — for more fun. It’s usually used to top desserts or sweetened drinks. It’s a staple for having fun or any family event where pie is served. Whipped cream is made with heavy cream and comes in a variety of flavors and at one point it was even served at a feast to honor King Louie XIV of France.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the recipe for Homemade Whipped Cream to use on a Cookies and Cream Pie:

Homemade Whipped Cream:

Ingredients

1 cup cold heavy cream or heavy whipping cream

2 Tablespoons confectioners’ sugar or granulated sugar*

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 3–4 minutes. Medium peaks are between soft/loose peaks and stiff peaks and are the perfect consistency for topping and piping on desserts. If you accidentally over-whip the cream, and it looks curdled and heavy, pour in a little bit more cold heavy cream, and fold it in gently by hand with a spatula until it smooths out. Use immediately or cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Freezing prepared whipped cream sometimes causes it to lose its creamy texture, but it works.

Cookies & Cream Pie:

Ingredients:

Crust:

22 regular Oreo cookies, not Double-Stuf

5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

1 cup cold heavy cream or heavy whipping cream

8 ounces full-fat brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

12 whole Oreos, chopped, about 1.5 cups

optional for topping: homemade whipped cream

Directions:

Preheat to 350°F. Bake the crust: In a food processor or blender, pulse 22 Oreos (including the cream filling) into a fine crumb. You should have about 2 cups (packed) crumbs. Pour crumbs into a large bowl. Add the melted butter and stir to combine. The mixture will be thick and quite wet. Try to smash/break up any large chunks. Pour the mixture into an un-greased 9-inch pie dish. With medium pressure using your hand, pat the crumbs down into the bottom and up the sides to make a compact, thick crust. See the Oreo crust page for more success tips if needed. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow to cool as you prepare the filling. Make the filling: Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the cold heavy cream into stiff peaks on medium-high speed, for about 4 minutes. Set aside. Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment beat the cream cheese on medium speed until perfectly smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a silicone spatula as needed. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract and beat on medium-high speed until combined. Make sure there are no large lumps of cream cheese. If there are lumps, keep beating until smooth. Using your mixer on low speed or a silicone spatula, fold the whipped cream and chopped Oreos into the cream cheese mixture until combined. This takes several turns of your silicone spatula. Combine slowly as you don’t want to deflate all the air in the whipped cream. Spread filling into cooled crust. Use an offset spatula to smooth down the top. Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and up to 2 days. The longer refrigerated, the better the pie will set up. You could also freeze the pie for at least 4 hours and up to 3 months. The crust is a little difficult to eat frozen, though. Feel free to garnish the pie with whipped cream. using the Ateco 849 piping tip for the whipped cream in the pictured pie. Using a clean sharp knife, cut into slices for serving. For neat slices, wipe the knife clean between each slice. Cover and store leftover pie in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 5 days.

Happy National Whipped Cream Day!