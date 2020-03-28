JCC: 14 students remain at residence hall with extenuating circumstances, no students returning from break

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Among the many changes during the coronavirus outbreak, schools and colleges throughout New York State have transitioned to distance learning.

Jefferson Community College released details regarding the status of students remaining at, or returning to, JCC’s residence hall in an effort to address any concerns the community may have.

There are currently 14 students living in the residence hall who remained on campus during spring break and have been given permission to stay there for the remainder of the semester due to extenuating circumstances.

The Governor and SUNY have directed campuses not to evict students with extenuating circumstances and to address their situations and allow them to remain if it is necessary,

No JCC students who left the college’s residence hall for spring break will be returning to the residence hall at the conclusion of the break. Students who need to return to retrieve belongings are being permitted to do so under strict protocol to ensure social distancing is maintained.

As of March 28, only two students expressed interest in returning for their belongings. Jefferson Community College is packing and shipping items to students who give the college permission to do so. The college has protocols in place in order to keep personal items safe.

