WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A contest is now open for writers in the North Country.

Jefferson Community College announced this week that it is accepting submissions for its 2022 North Country Writer’s Contest.

Entries can be submitted as poetry, short fiction or essay and nonfiction piece. For poetry, entries cannot exceed 100 lines and short fiction and essays must be between 1,000 and 3,000 words.

According to JCC, every submission must reflect a connection to the North Country, be unpublished, in letter quality and must be double-spaced, except for poetry.

Title and genre of the submission, author’s name, address, telephone number, email address and word count must appear on a required separate cover page. Entries are preferred electronically as an attachment and can be emailed to ncwriterscontest@sunyjefferson.edu. Submissions will not be returned.

A winner will be chosen within each genre and will receive $75 and be published on the Jefferson Community College website. Entries that receive honorable mention will be awarded $25 and an online publication.

The North Country Writer’s Contest is open to all residents and friends in the region. Writers can submit a maximum of three entries. Submissions are due by February 25, 2022.

Authors retain all rights to their work after its first publication. A virtual reading and works and presentation of awards will be held at the Black River Review in May 2022.