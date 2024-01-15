WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College is currently accepting submissions from alumni, full and part-time Jefferson students, faculty and staff for the 2024 edition of the Black River Review, a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts.

The deadline for the 2024 edition is Friday, February 16, 2024.

Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following: Poetry — up to 7 poems, not to exceed 50 lines each; Fiction — up to 2 short stories, not to exceed 1500 words each; Non-fiction — up to 2 essays, not to exceed 1500 words each; Plays — up to 2 one-act plays, not to exceed 1500 words each; Art work — up to 4 pieces in the original medium:for example — black ink or charcoal drawing, computer graphics, black and white digital photographs with 300 dpi resolution minimum or 4”x5” even if printed from color film); Music — up to two compositions, 16 or more measures in length.

Only the title should appear on the manuscript; on a separate cover sheet should be the following information: The title of the submission;

Category of work;

Author’s name;

Address;

Telephone number; and

A brief biographical note of 30 words or fewer must appear.

Original written work and musical compositions should be submitted: By email to, blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu;

Mail to: Jefferson Community College, Attention: Christine Pristash, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or

By visiting the english department, room 6-202.

Original artwork may be submitted: By mail to: Jefferson Community College, Attention: Erin Kuhn, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or

By visiting Room 6-202C, Jules Center — Building 6.

For more information, you can call the JCC English Department at 315-786-2328.

Upon publication, complimentary copies of the journal will be available for the public at the Bookstore in the Jules Center and library on the 2nd floor of the John W. Deans Collaborative Learning Center.

The journal will also be available Online after printed publication.