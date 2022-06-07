JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees unanimously appointed a new Administrator-In-Charge on June 1.

Dr. Daniel J. Dupee II has been appointed to take over the role of Administrator-In-Charge of the college. Dupee officially took over leadership of the College on June 2 as the current president, Dr. Ty A. Stone, transitions to her new role at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. Chair of the Board of Trustees Judith L. Gentner explained how Dupee’s experience will help him serve in the position in a press release from the college.

“The College is very fortunate to have such a strong and capable administrative team, with Dr. Dupee at the forefront as the executive vice president,” Gentner said. “His professional experiences, education, and training will serve Jefferson well as the administrator-in-charge. Under Dr. Dupee’s leadership, the College will continue its forward momentum as it moves into Year 4 of our Strategic Plan.”

According to the college, Dupee has been employed by the College for 14 years and currently serves as Executive Vice President for Administration, Finance, and Enrollment, which includes oversight of accounting, finance, facilities, enrollment services, information technology, marketing, and auxiliary services. His experience at the College includes previous supervision of human resources, athletics, and institutional research.

Additionally, Dupee has served as the College’s chief diversity officer since 2016 and served as affirmative action officer from 2016 to 2020. On-campus, he is a member of the Faculty Student Association Board of Directors, Center for Community Studies Advisory Board, and JCC Foundation Board of Directors.

Dupee is also President of the New York State Community College Business Officials Association and a member of the General Brown School District Board of Education. He completed the League for Innovation Executive Leadership Institute in 2019, the State University of New York Executive Leadership program in 2013, and the Jefferson Leadership Institute in 2012. In 2011, Dupee was recognized in Northern New York Business magazine’s inaugural class of 20 under 40 Emerging Leaders.

Dupee holds a Doctorate in Education with a concentration in Higher Education Administration, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from LeMoyne College, both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate’s degree from Onondaga Community College.

The college also stated that the Board of Trustees will conduct a search for Jefferson’s 7th president over the course of the 2022-2023 academic year. The full press release announcing Dupee as Administrator-In-Charge of JCC can be found here.