JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has appointed William Emm to the position of Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance.

According to JCC, Emm will serve in this role while Executive Vice President for Administration and Finance, Daniel J. Dupee II, fulfills the duties of Administrator-in-Charge of the College. Dupee took over the position on June 2, leaving his spot open for the time being. Dupee stated that Emm’s experience will benefit the college as he steps into his new role.

“Jefferson is fortunate to have someone with Emm’s experience and level of expertise overseeing the College’s financial operations,” Dupee said. “We look forward to working with him.”

Emm holds an associate’s degree from SUNY Morrisville, a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University, and a master’s degree in management from Keuka College. After graduating he continued to serve in the college setting, according to JCC.

The college stated that Emm has over two decades of experience involving community college financial operations experience within the SUNY system. He served 15 years at Onondaga Community College, including as the Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer from 2006 until 2012.

He worked at Genesee Community College from 2012 through 2021, serving as Executive Vice President for Planning and Institutional Effectiveness. Emm then served as Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer for three years at GCC.

As interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Jefferson, Emm will oversee accounting and financial operations, along with facilities and auxiliary services. His appointment became effective on June 13.