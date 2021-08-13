JCC appoints new Associate Vice President of STEM and Health Profession

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice Presidents of its STEM and Health Professions.

Dr. Scott Schaeffer, D.C., has joined SUNY Jefferson as the role of Associate Vice President for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Health Professions. He filled the role of Linda Dittrich, who retired from the position in April 2021.

According to JCC, Dr. Schaeffer previously taught biology at Harford Community College in Maryland for the past 14 years. He was responsible for developing anatomy and physiology learning models for HCC’s non-credit distance learning Histotechnology Certificate Program. He was also a member of the Medical Assisting Advisory Board, Open Education Resources Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, MSCHE Self-Study Committee and many other committees.

Adding to the list of roles, Dr. Schaeffer is also a commissioner for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and a peer reviewer. In this role he chairs the MSCHE Committee on Applicant and Candidate Institutions and alternating the role of vice chair of the MSCHE Committee on Evaluations Reports.

“We have found a great faculty leader in Dr. Schaeffer,” JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone said in a press release. “Along with his in-depth understanding of community colleges, he brings to Jefferson an outstanding record of campus-wide collaboration and a wealth of experience in assessment, accreditation, student retention and shared governance. We look forward to working with Scott.”

Dr. Schaeffer holds a doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Iowa. He began his role at Jefferson Community College on August 9, 2021.