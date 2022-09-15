WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A familiar face, in a new role.

Jefferson Community College has appointed Jerilyn E. Fairman as its Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs.

With over 33 years of service to the College, JCC said that she was chosen for the job based on her “weather of experience and keen understanding of assessment, general education, development education and distance learning.”

Fairman previously served as Associate Vice President for Liberal Arts at JCC. She oversaw the School of Arts and Humanities and the School of Education, Behavioral Sciences and Public Services. She also taught mathematics for 20 years before moving into leadership roles.

In Fairman’s new role, she will be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of all academic programs and the overall supervision of instructional personnel. She will chair the College’s academic council, and maintain Middle States standards of accreditation.

Fairman’s appointment was effective July 1, 2022.