JCC appoints new Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced the appointment of an Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The college announced on September 1 that Dr. Maryrose Eannance will fill the position following the outgoing Vice President Mr. Thomas J. Finch on August 31.

According to JCC, Dr. Eannace will be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of all academic programs and for the overall supervision of instructional personnel.

Dr. Eannance will serve as chair for the College’s academic council as well as the liaison to the Office of the Provost at the State University of New York.

“We have found a great leader in Dr. Eannace, who understands fully the role of community colleges, specifically operating in upstate New York, within the SUNY system, and maintaining Middle States standards,” stated JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone. “We look forward to working with Maryrose.”

Dr. Eannace served as Vice President for Learning and Academic Affairs at Mohawk Valley Community College from 2008 to 2018. Prior to her work at MVCC, she served as Academic Dean at Skagit Valley College in Washington State.

Originally from Utica, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Hollins College in Virginia, her Master of Arts degree in Theatre from the University of Denver and her Ph.D. in English from SUNY Albany.

