WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has announced Sidney A. Pond, III, has been hired to the position of Vice President for Administration and Finance. The appointment is effective as of Monday, December 4.

Pond joined the college in 2022 as the Executive Director of Accounting and Auxiliary Services. In July 2023, he was appointed Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance while the College conducted a search to fill the position. As the College’s chief financial officer, his responsibilities include development and implementation of the College’s operating budget and facilities master plan, and oversight of all financial operations. Additionally, he oversees the facilities department, office of campus safety and security, and auxiliary services at the college.

Before his employment at Jefferson, Pond served seven years as the Director of Finance at North Country Orthopaedic Group where he was responsible for developing and implementing financial policies, procedures, and programs for enhanced financial reporting and management as well as securing financing for key capital purchases and projects. Previously, Pond served seven years in the accounting field, first, as a Staff Tax Accountant, then Senior Tax Accountant and eventually Certified Public Accountant.

Sid brings a wealth of experience in fiscal operations and risk management to the College along with a fresh perspective in strategic leadership. In the 18 months since he joined the College, Sid has already implemented new initiatives that advance the long-term sustainability of the College and positively impact the ways in which we serve our student population. Jefferson Community College President Daniel J. Dupee, II

Pond holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Le Moyne College. He is a member of the Community College Business Officers Association and serves on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Jefferson County.