JCC awarded $1.4 million grant for student support services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has been awarded $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

The college received a TRio Student Support Services grant to spread over the next five years. The TRio funding is to provide academic support and assistance for students who meet eligibility criteria relating to disability, income or ‘first-generation’ students.

“Now, more than ever, first-generation, low-income, and students of disability are in dire need of support to ensure their success in persisting towards earning their Associate’s Degree and transferring to their next post-secondary institution,” said Director of Access and Opportunity Programs Gabrielle M. Thompson. “The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have exposed the lack of equity for many groups of individuals who want to pursue a college education. The types of resources that students need to be successful in school during this time have grown exponentially. TRiO recognizes and attempts to bridge those gaps for our students that are in the most need.”

The TRiO program at JCC helps support services such as the “Summer Bridge” program, which is a free four-week program to help bridge the gap between high school and college. Students sharpen computer literacy, library research and organizational skills.

Students enrolled in the TRiO program have access to computer labs, quiet study areas, individual and group tutoring, financial literacy and counseling, and workshops on test-taking.

This is the fifth TRiO grant the college has received from the U.S. Department of Education. JCC received its first grant of nearly $900,000 in 2011, nearly $1.1 million in 2005, over $1.2 million in 2919, and over $1.1 million in 2015.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.