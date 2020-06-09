JCC begins distribution of CARES Act grant to students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has received more than $1 million dollars from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support students that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution of funds to students has begun.

The CARES Act grant is meant to provide relief to students in order to meet basic needs including food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare.

JCC Dean of Enrollment James P.R. Ambrose said, “In less than 24 hours, 51 students have already been approved for funding and many applications are still being reviewed.”

To be eligible for a JCC CARES Act grant, students must have been actively enrolled in at least one course during the spring 2020 semester, been a Title IV eligible recipient, completed their 2019-2020 Free Application For Federal Student Aid and maintained satisfactory academic progress.

Jefferson students are encouraged to check their JCC email account for communication from the Financial Services office. The CARES Act grant application was sent to students via email and is available on the college’s website.

Students should complete the application as soon as possible and return it to the college’s Financial Services office using their JCC email account.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.