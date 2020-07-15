JCC cancels falls sports, holding majority of fall semester classes remotely

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Community College has made the decision to transition the majority of its classes for the fall semester to remote learning formats. Some classes will be held on campus. Many classes will be conducted via a combination of learning formats.

JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone stated in a release, “In response to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to move to a primarily remote learning format for Fall semester. Our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”

Remote learning at JCC will involve one or more of several formats, including traditional online learning and live online learning.

Some classes requiring hands-on activities such as labs for science, nursing, and culinary arts will be conducted face-to-face on campus. These classes could also involve some online portions with face-to-face portions adjusted to accommodate for social distancing. Safety measures will be in place on campus and social distancing will be practiced. All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

The college will assist students who might find remote learning challenging.

Jefferson’s residence hall will open with a reduced capacity of 130 students, which is just under fifty percent of full occupancy. Each student will have their own bedroom within a suite and shared kitchen and living room spaces. Health screenings will be conducted and protocols will be in place to promote social distancing in the residence hall’s social gathering areas.

Protocols will be in place should a student exhibit symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 with quarantine space available in East Hall. The college is developing guidelines for guest visitation and dining services. Plans are subject to change based on emerging guidance from the state and local health officials.

The college will not offer intercollegiate sports for the fall semester. The athletics department is working on a plan for which sports will be offered in January.

The college’s reopening plan was recently approved by SUNY and the campus has begun phasing in staff only during the month of July. JCC plans to open to the public in early August, however those plans are subject to change depending upon guidance from New York State and SUNY officials.

Most campus services are available virtually, such as one-on-one admissions appointments, educational planning, financial aid counseling and accommodative services. In-person admissions counseling and placement testing are available by appointment only.

There is still time to apply for fall semester which begins on August 31, 2020. College offices are open virtually via email, phone and online to assist prospective students. Additionally, Jefferson will hold a virtual open house on July 28 at 6pm and students may register to attend the open house online.

For more information about fall registration and housing, call 315-786-2437 or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu.

