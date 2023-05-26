WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College presented the 2023 Spirit of Jefferson Award to the Cannon Threads Team at the annual Recognition Celebration held on Friday, May 5.

The Spirit of Jefferson Award, established in 2011 by retired President Carole A. McCoy, recognizes a campus team that exemplifies cooperative effort and achieves exemplary results.

Cannon Threads is a clothing closet on campus that provides free, new or gently used, business attire to assist students in presenting themselves professionally while engaging with potential employers, building their professional networks and building their professional wardrobe. Cannon Threads is co-sponsored by JCC Career Services and the School of Business, Hospitality and Tourism.

Students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumni, JCC Board members and community members representing local businesses have provided generous contributions to stock the closet. Students have obtained clothing for JCC career and employment fairs, college transfer visitations, class presentations and professional job interviews.

The Cannon Threads Team also partners with the JCC Food Pantry as clothing insecurity often goes hand in hand with food insecurity. The institution says that Cannon Threads reinforces Jefferson’s mission to “educate, inspire and empower.”

