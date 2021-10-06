JCC celebrates October Honor Program student

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is honoring one of its students this month for achieving academic excellence through its Honors Program.

The college’s Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enhanced instruction within their current program of study. This month they are featuring Honors Program student Kyra M. Daly from Dexter who is a natural sciences major concentrating on allied health and biological sciences.

Daly has developed a genetics laboratory procedure using CRISPR technology for JCC’s BIO 200 Genetics course that currently does not include a lab component. She plans on continuing her education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science after graduating from JCC.

The program gives students, like Daly, the ability to work-o one-on-one with professors to help them gain knowledge while getting their degree, as well as help them on their career path. Students that are a part of the program select three courses within their curriculum, and enhance them as Honors Options.

The option has the student and faculty agree on a specific project that they can work together to complete. The experience offers a unique and rewarding way to further each Honors Program student’s education. Students in the program also take an Honors Seminar which examines a single theme each semester and features a variety of guest speakers and often includes some sort of field experience.

Participants that are successful in the program earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. They also receive special recognition at graduation.

High school students that are demonstrating excellent academic achievement in their classes or have already earned 12 college credits are eligible to apply for the Honors Program. High school students must have a Regents cumulative average of 88 or higher, have an SAT composite score of 1250 or higher, or have an ACT composite score of 27 or higher to be eligible for the program.

Returning JCC and transfer students must have a college GPA of 3.5 or higher with 12 completed college credits to apply. Those interested in being a part of the program can apply on the Jefferson Community College’s website.