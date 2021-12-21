JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College partnered with other organizations to offer free hands-on training to prepare students to take the commercial driver’s license Class A exam.

The class was offered in an effort to help fill the need for truck drivers in the workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for tractor-trailer truck drivers is expected to grow more than 6% through the year 2030. This is due to recovery from the COVID-19 recession and the elevated need for truck drivers as households and businesses increase their spending online.

The class took place during the fall through JCC, the North Country Workforce Development Institute, Lewis County, and the National Tractor Trailer School’s efforts. The class prepared students for the 3-part exam that includes a knowledge test, endorsement knowledge test, and a driving skills test.

The 5-week training program was held at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville and began in November. The training consisted of 118 hours of classroom instruction and 107 hours of behind-the-wheel hands-on learning.

Program Development Director, National Tractor Trailer School Kimberly Sather said it was inspiring to watch the students achieve their goals.

“These students had dreams of becoming truck drivers for several years, and by the generosity of these financial grants from our local workforce agencies allowed these dreams to come to fruition,” Sather said. “These students worked so hard to complete the training program and now have a marketable skill in a high-demand occupation. The CDL A will now allow them to contribute to the local economy in many ways.”

More information about the class can be found on the Jefferson Community College website.