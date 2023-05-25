WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College criminal justice student Shane A. Peterson, of Philadelphia, received a $500 scholarship from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Peter R. Barnett presented the award to Peterson. The merit-based award is bestowed to a student enrolled full-time at a community college who is majoring in criminal justice, police science or equivalent and expresses an intent to pursue a career in the criminal justice field.

Peterson holds a 3.55 GPA and anticipates graduating from JCC in December 2023. His career goal is to become a canine (K9) officer.