WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five members of the Jefferson Community College’s faculty and staff have been chosen for the 2022 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.

SUNY Chancellor’s Awards are given to recognize extraordinary achievement and encourage the continuation of excellence in the State’s higher education system.

The College’s Associate Vice President Jerilyn E. Fairman received the Chancellor’s Award for Professional Service. Fairman has been a full-time faculty member since 1989 when she started as a math instructor. JCC said that Fairman “epitomizes the ‘students first’ approach and advocates for student success.”

Jessica Leigh Jones, JCC’s Typist, was given the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. Jones was recognized for her enthusiasm, her role in data collection for SUNY General Education assessments as well as assisting with the annual publication of the College’s Black River Review.

The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching was awarded to Jessica Lydia Jones, who has been an adjunct instructor teaching biology at JCC since 2004. Jones has faithfully taught as many as three courses each semester ever since and is now developing a free Open Educational Resource textbook for a 100-level biology course.

Heather N. O’Brien, a full-time math faculty at JCC was presented the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service. During O’Brien’s 18-year tenure, she has been recognized as a “master mathematics teacher” and is known for her innovation and commitment to the campus. O’Brien previously received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2014.

JCC Assistant Professor Irene Wilder was chosen for the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. According to JCC, Wilder has been a full-time business instructor since 2013 but has led a 32-year career at the college. She started as a member of the support staff for the Liberal Arts Division, moved on to a professional staff position with the instructional technology department and later began teaching at Jefferson and SUNY Potsdam as an adjunct.

All honorees were given their medallions by JCC President Ty. A Stone at a Recognition Celebration held on May 6, 2022.