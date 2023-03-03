WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is holding a Spring Open House on Friday, March 24 at 9:15 a.m.

The event will give students an opportunity to explore the campus, meet faculty members and experience everything the college has to offer.

JCC will be offering an optional applications workshop following the open house event to provide information about admissions, financial aid and opportunity programs.

The College Experience, a fair held in the McVean Gymnasium, will be a major highlight of the open house. Students will have the chance to connect with faculty members in their academic programs of interest and meet with representatives from JCC’s athletics and student/residence life departments.

Interested students can apply online or call the enrollment services department at 315-786-2437.