WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College held its annual Pinning Ceremony for weekend option graduates of the college’s nursing program on December 19.

The ceremony was held in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater and live-streamed on the college’s website. Nineteen candidates for the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing were eligible to participate in the pinning ceremony.

The ceremony symbolizes the transition from a student to entry into nursing as a profession. The pin is designed to be unique to each school of nursing. After being “pinned,” each student recites Florence Nightingale’s pledge.

Graduates include:

Amanda Lynn Matthews, Clayton;

Angelica Amber Souther, Evans Mills;

Breanna Elizabeth Knapp, Calcium;

Calie Raye Fulmer, Dexter;

Carla Ann Brown, Henderson;

Casey George Oryan Haughton, Clayton;

Christian Patrick Colvard, Carthage;

Eva Holly Jane Brower, Theresa;

Janelle Ashley Carlton, Cape Vincent;

Kasandra Leahanna Keene, Watertown;

Lauren Elizabeth Stone, Watertown;

Lindsay Lee Sedler, Pulaski;

Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey, Heuvelton;

Lindsey Mae Lockerbie, Adams;

Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez, Calcium;

Nichole Lynn Sweeny, Carthage;

Olin Lee Warren, Watertown;

Shannon L. Moss, Fort Drum; and

Stephanie Jean Nadelen, Rodman.

JCC nursing students were honored for their outstanding achievements with the presentation of various awards.

Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey, of Heuvelton, is the recipient of the Donald and Madalyne Hess Excellence in Nursing Award. The award is bestowed upon a graduating senior of the Weekend Scholar Nursing Program who demonstrated excellence in both the classroom and clinical area and will continue to hold the standards of the profession in high regard and be committed to providing excellent patient care.

The Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award, established to honor a senior nursing student who exemplifies excellence in caring and providing service to the sick, was awarded to Lindsey Mae Lockerbie of Adams.

Eva Holly Jane Brower, of Theresa, is the recipient of the Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award, which recognizes a student who consistently incorporates compassion and comfort measures during their care for patients.

The Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award was awarded to Casey George Oryan Haughton of Clayton. The award is issued to an individual who consistently strives to continue their education in nursing while meeting many challenges of personal stressors, while still persevering in the nursing program.