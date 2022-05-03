JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College honored students, faculty, and staff at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony on April 28.

This was the first time the ceremony has been held in person since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Students were honored for overall excellence and faculty and staff members were recognized in specific categories.

The students listed below were honored at the ceremony. Individuals with “#’ following their name received more than one award.

Adams

Erica M. Eichner – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student



Adams Center

Abigail L. Flint – Outstanding Physical Science Student



Black River

Riley A. Green – Outstanding Mathematics Student



Calcium

Alexandra M. Collins – Outstanding Early Childhood Student



Cape Vincent

Kassandra L. Votra – Outstanding Psychology Student



Carthage

Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition Award



Clayton

Eli R. Hall – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student

Copenhagen

Tanner R. Souva – Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student



Dexter

Katelyn E. LaMarche – Outstanding Music Student



Felts Mills

Sarah K. Greene – Outstanding Accounting AAS Student



Fort Drum

Yvette H. Lopez – Outstanding TRIO Participant

Jamila L. Martin – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador



Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg – SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence



Lowville

Macalla A. Artis – Outstanding Office Technologies Student



New York

Andrew G. Perrin – Outstanding Student Government Association Member



Philadelphia

Cayla G. Bogner – Outstanding TRIO Participant

Katherine J. Claymore – Outstanding Paralegal Student



Port Leyden

Lacey A. Seelman – Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student



Rodman

Mikayla E. Matteson – Outstanding Childhood Education Student



Watertown

Malachi R. Adkins(#) – Outstanding Statistics Student, Outstanding Honors Student, Outstanding Liberal Arts Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team

Samantha A. Bearup – Outstanding Business A.S./SUNY Potsdam Student

Steven E. Chorma – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student

Lizangeris Cintron – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador

Justyce J. Countryman(#) – Outstanding Computer Science Student and Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador

Kristen M. Hosmer – David Reid Outstanding English Student

Mikayla Hutchins – Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student

Graceanne S. Minnick – Outstanding Business A.S. Student

Katherine A. Monteith(#) – Outstanding Honors Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team

Melinda V. Rivera – Outstanding Engineering Student

Paige M. Schultz – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador

Grace A. Seybert – Outstanding EMSL Graduating Student

Michael S. Shephard – Outstanding Human Services Student

Sarah Towles – Outstanding Allied Health/Biological Sciences Student

Alysa J. Van Epps – Outstanding Art Student

Jacob A. Vecchio – Outstanding EMSL First-Year Student

Bayleigh A. Woodard – Outstanding Physical Education Student

Mia Wright – Outstanding First-Year Student in Enrollment Services



Out-of-State

Springfield, Virginia

Shaun T. Johnston – Outstanding Sports Management Student



Faculty / Staff honorees are:

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year –

Margaret Taylor, Watertown, Advisor of the Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board and JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service –

Gabrielle M. Thompson, Watertown, Director of Access and Opportunity Programs

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award –

Michael C. Guga, Dexter, Assistant Professor, Lab Science

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award –

Matthew A. Newland, Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, Adjunct Instructor, Humanities

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Staff Member –

Shaunna Arnold, Parish, Coordinator, Hospitality and Tourism Program

More information about JCC can be found on the college’s website.