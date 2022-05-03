JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College honored students, faculty, and staff at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony on April 28.

This was the first time the ceremony has been held in person since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Students were honored for overall excellence and faculty and staff members were recognized in specific categories.

The students listed below were honored at the ceremony. Individuals with “#’ following their name received more than one award.

Adams  
Erica M. Eichner – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student             

Adams Center   
Abigail L. Flint – Outstanding Physical Science Student         

Black River         
Riley A. Green – Outstanding Mathematics Student            

Calcium                
Alexandra M. Collins  – Outstanding Early Childhood Student              

Cape Vincent     
Kassandra L. Votra – Outstanding Psychology Student
                
Carthage              
Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition Award
                
Clayton 
Eli R. Hall – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student                

Copenhagen      
Tanner R. Souva – Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student                

Dexter  
Katelyn E. LaMarche – Outstanding Music Student
                
Felts Mills           
Sarah K. Greene – Outstanding Accounting AAS Student
                
Fort Drum           
Yvette H. Lopez – Outstanding TRIO Participant
Jamila L. Martin – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
                
Henderson         
Jordan A. Flagg – SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence                

Lowville               
Macalla A. Artis – Outstanding Office Technologies Student
                
New York            
Andrew G. Perrin – Outstanding Student Government Association Member
                
Philadelphia      
Cayla G. Bogner – Outstanding TRIO Participant
Katherine J. Claymore – Outstanding Paralegal Student
               
Port Leyden       
Lacey A. Seelman – Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student
                
Rodman               
Mikayla E. Matteson – Outstanding Childhood Education Student
                
Watertown        
Malachi R. Adkins(#) – Outstanding Statistics Student, Outstanding Honors Student, Outstanding Liberal Arts   Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team
Samantha A. Bearup – Outstanding Business A.S./SUNY Potsdam Student
Steven E. Chorma – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student
Lizangeris Cintron – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador
Justyce J. Countryman(#) – Outstanding Computer Science Student and Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
Kristen M. Hosmer – David Reid Outstanding English Student
Mikayla Hutchins – Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student
Graceanne S. Minnick – Outstanding Business A.S. Student
Katherine A. Monteith(#) – Outstanding Honors Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team
Melinda V. Rivera – Outstanding Engineering Student
Paige M. Schultz – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador
Grace A. Seybert – Outstanding EMSL Graduating Student
Michael S. Shephard – Outstanding Human Services Student
Sarah Towles – Outstanding Allied Health/Biological Sciences Student
Alysa J. Van Epps – Outstanding Art Student
Jacob A. Vecchio – Outstanding EMSL First-Year Student
Bayleigh A. Woodard – Outstanding Physical Education Student
Mia Wright – Outstanding First-Year Student in Enrollment Services
                
Out-of-State                

Springfield, Virginia       
Shaun T. Johnston – Outstanding Sports Management Student

Faculty / Staff honorees are:  

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year – 
Margaret Taylor, Watertown, Advisor of the Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board and JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service – 
Gabrielle M. Thompson, Watertown, Director of Access and Opportunity Programs

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award – 
Michael C. Guga, Dexter, Assistant Professor, Lab Science

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award – 
Matthew A. Newland, Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, Adjunct Instructor, Humanities

Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Staff Member –
Shaunna Arnold, Parish, Coordinator, Hospitality and Tourism Program

More information about JCC can be found on the college’s website.