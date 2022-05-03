JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College honored students, faculty, and staff at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony on April 28.
This was the first time the ceremony has been held in person since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Students were honored for overall excellence and faculty and staff members were recognized in specific categories.
The students listed below were honored at the ceremony. Individuals with “#’ following their name received more than one award.
Adams
Erica M. Eichner – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student
Adams Center
Abigail L. Flint – Outstanding Physical Science Student
Black River
Riley A. Green – Outstanding Mathematics Student
Calcium
Alexandra M. Collins – Outstanding Early Childhood Student
Cape Vincent
Kassandra L. Votra – Outstanding Psychology Student
Carthage
Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition Award
Clayton
Eli R. Hall – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student
Copenhagen
Tanner R. Souva – Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student
Dexter
Katelyn E. LaMarche – Outstanding Music Student
Felts Mills
Sarah K. Greene – Outstanding Accounting AAS Student
Fort Drum
Yvette H. Lopez – Outstanding TRIO Participant
Jamila L. Martin – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
Henderson
Jordan A. Flagg – SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Lowville
Macalla A. Artis – Outstanding Office Technologies Student
New York
Andrew G. Perrin – Outstanding Student Government Association Member
Philadelphia
Cayla G. Bogner – Outstanding TRIO Participant
Katherine J. Claymore – Outstanding Paralegal Student
Port Leyden
Lacey A. Seelman – Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student
Rodman
Mikayla E. Matteson – Outstanding Childhood Education Student
Watertown
Malachi R. Adkins(#) – Outstanding Statistics Student, Outstanding Honors Student, Outstanding Liberal Arts Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team
Samantha A. Bearup – Outstanding Business A.S./SUNY Potsdam Student
Steven E. Chorma – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student
Lizangeris Cintron – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador
Justyce J. Countryman(#) – Outstanding Computer Science Student and Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
Kristen M. Hosmer – David Reid Outstanding English Student
Mikayla Hutchins – Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student
Graceanne S. Minnick – Outstanding Business A.S. Student
Katherine A. Monteith(#) – Outstanding Honors Student and Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team
Melinda V. Rivera – Outstanding Engineering Student
Paige M. Schultz – Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador
Grace A. Seybert – Outstanding EMSL Graduating Student
Michael S. Shephard – Outstanding Human Services Student
Sarah Towles – Outstanding Allied Health/Biological Sciences Student
Alysa J. Van Epps – Outstanding Art Student
Jacob A. Vecchio – Outstanding EMSL First-Year Student
Bayleigh A. Woodard – Outstanding Physical Education Student
Mia Wright – Outstanding First-Year Student in Enrollment Services
Out-of-State
Springfield, Virginia
Shaun T. Johnston – Outstanding Sports Management Student
Faculty / Staff honorees are:
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year –
Margaret Taylor, Watertown, Advisor of the Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board and JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service –
Gabrielle M. Thompson, Watertown, Director of Access and Opportunity Programs
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award –
Michael C. Guga, Dexter, Assistant Professor, Lab Science
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award –
Matthew A. Newland, Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, Adjunct Instructor, Humanities
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Staff Member –
Shaunna Arnold, Parish, Coordinator, Hospitality and Tourism Program
More information about JCC can be found on the college’s website.