WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College Career Services held its annual Evening of Etiquette and Networking on Tuesday, November 7 in the Walker Instructional Dining Room.

Students from JCC opportunity programs Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP), TRIO Strategies to Achieve Results (STAR), and Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) along with interns from the business, human services, early childhood education and addiction studies areas attended.

The event featured a mocktail and buffet dinner and the opportunity for students to learn about proper protocol, customs and conduct befitting of social and professional settings as well as the application thereby. Moderating the seminar was St. Lawrence County native, Brittany Matott, Etiquette and Protocol Consultant and founder of Brittany Matott Seminars.

So many of us are not exposed to these practices until we need to use them and I applaud JCC for their commitment to life skills training for their students. Brittany Matott, Etiquette and Protocol Consultant and founder of Brittany Matott Seminar

Career Services launched its inaugural etiquette seminar in 2017 and diligently recovered following a pandemic-induced hiatus between 2020-2022.