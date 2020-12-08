JCC hosting free virtual bingo event

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College is inviting all members of the community to join in on a fun night of virtual bingo.
The event is sponsored by the JCC Student Activities and Inclusion Office. It takes place on December 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom online.
There is no entry fee and all are welcome to participate. Winners will receive JCC branded prizes.
Anyone interested can register online or call 315-786-2431 for more information.
