JCC hosting free virtual bingo event

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College is inviting all members of the community to join in on a fun night of virtual bingo.

The event is sponsored by the JCC Student Activities and Inclusion Office. It takes place on December 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom online.

There is no entry fee and all are welcome to participate. Winners will receive JCC branded prizes.

Anyone interested can register online or call 315-786-2431 for more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Register online at www.sunyjefferson.edu Direct inquiries to (315) 786-2431 or studentactivities@sunyjefferson.edu.