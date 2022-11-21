WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will hold an information session at the Fort Drum Robert McEwen Education Center for active-duty military, their family members and veterans.

The information session will be held on December 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will focus on business, criminal justice, homeland security and hospitality and tourism programs.

Military-affiliated students make up 41% of enrollment at JCC. The college has been named a 2022 Military Friendly College and a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly School by VIQTORY, publisher of “G.I. Jobs,” “Military Spouse,” and “Military Friendly.”

It is free to apply to JCC and the college waves student fees for active-duty soldiers. Active-duty military and military family members are eligible for New York State Tuition Assistance Program grants. The college also accepts the Career Advancement Accounts Program, also known as MYCAA, supplemental funding for military spouses.